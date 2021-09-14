CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins shut out Washington Nationals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAJXa_0bvHmi6k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7QtV_0bvHmi6k00

Sandy Alcantara took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the visiting Miami Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals 3-0 on Monday night.

Josh Bell ended Alcantara’s no-hit bid when he lined a single off the base of the right field wall with two outs in the seventh.

Alcantara (9-13) pitched eight innings, giving up just the one hit and striking out seven without a walk. He threw 96 pitches.

Dylan Floro tossed a one-hit ninth for his 11th save.

Alcantara was bidding for the seventh no-hitter in Marlins team history and the first since Edinson Volquez turned the trick in a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 3, 2017.

The right-hander was nearly done after four innings. With two outs in the fourth, Juan Soto smashed a ground ball that caromed off Alcantara’s lower left leg and over to first baseman Lewin Diaz, who stepped on the bag.

Alcantara slowly walked off and was seen talking to manager Don Mattingly in the dugout. Mattingly and the team trainer came out to watch Alcantara warm up before the fifth and decided he was good to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDmYm_0bvHmi6k00 Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

The Nationals got their first baserunner leading off the sixth when second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. bobbled Keibert Ruiz’s hard grounder for an error.

Nationals start Paolo Espino (4-5) allowed one run on six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six.

The Marlins jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first. Chisholm singled with one out, stole second and scored ahead of Soto’s throw on a line-drive single to right by Jesus Sanchez. Espino induced a double-play grounder from Lewis Brinson to strand Bryan De La Cruz on third.

Miami had runners on first and second with two outs in the fourth, but No. 8 hitter Isan Diaz was intentionally walked before Alcantara struck out.

Alex Jackson provided some insurance with a two-run double in the ninth.

Ruiz was back in the Washington lineup after being hit in the head by a pitch Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Nationals (59-85) lost for the fourth time in five games. The Marlins (61-83) have alternated wins and losses over their past five contests.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Amazin' Avenue

Sandy Alcantara was on, Luis Rojas was off

The Mets and Marlins played a long, drawn out, sloppy slog of a game last night, which ended with a Mets victory. Reverse all of that, and you’ve got tonight’s game, which ended 2-1 in the Marlins’ favor. The Mets sent Rich Hill to the mount tonight in Miami. Hill,...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch New York Mets at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins are set to play the second game of their current three-game series against each other on Wednesday evening. While the Marlins are just 57-81 on the season and have no chance of making it into the postseason, the Mets are still fighting for a spot. They hold a 70-69 record and are 3 1/2 games back in the wild card race and four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East division.
MLB
Reuters

Sandy Alcantara K's 14, Bryan De La Cruz's walk-off sends Marlins past Mets

EditorsNote: change to Jazz Chisholm Jr. in 8th graf. Sandy Alcantara struck out a career-high 14 batters over nine innings, and Bryan De La Cruz smashed a two-out, walk-off single off the wall in center field in the 10th, leading the Miami Marlins to a 2-1 win over the visiting New York Mets on Wednesday night.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MLB

Nationals can't solve 'big task' in Alcantara

WASHINGTON -- For 6 2/3 innings, the Nationals fought to avoid an undesirable first in team history: being no-hit. The Nats were dominated by Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara on Monday evening in their 3-0 loss at Nationals Park. The 26-year-old right-hander kept his foot on the gas the whole night, throwing 90-plus mph on all but five of his 96 pitches in the NL East matchup. Alcantara was throwing so hard, in fact, that the Nationals faced 15 pitches that clocked in at more than 99 mph.
MLB
Fox News

Alcantara takes no-hitter into 7th, Marlins blank Nats 3-0

Sandy Alcantara allowed one hit over eight sparkling innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 3-0 on Monday night. With two outs in the seventh, Josh Bell lined a single off the base of the right-field fence to end Alcantara's no-hit bid. The right-hander then retired his next four batters, leaving with seven strikeouts and no walks after throwing 96 pitches.
MLB
numberfire.com

Sandy Leon out of Marlins' Friday lineup against Atlanta

Miami Marlins catcher Sandy Leon is not starting in Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leon will sit against his divisional competition after Alex Jackson was chosen as Friday's catcher for Trevor Rogers. According to Baseball Savant on 130 batted balls this season, Leon has produced a 2.3% barrel rate...
MLB
arcamax.com

Kim Ng explains 'toughest thing' in evaluating Marlins roster this year; Miami falls to Nationals

WASHINGTON — As her first season as the Miami Marlins’ general manager nears its end, Kim Ng took a chance to reflect. The season hasn’t gone how anyone inside the organization had hoped. Miami will finish with a losing record for the 11th time in the last 12 years, the lone exception being the 31-29 record during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season that allowed the Marlins to sneak into the playoffs.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Dylan Floro
Person
Lewis Brinson
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Juan Soto
federalbaseball.com

Erick Fedde against the Miami Marlins works out well again...

Erick Fedde struck out a career-high ten batters when he faced the Miami Marlins down in Florida back on August 24th, holding the home team in loanDepot park to a run on six hits and a walk in a 6 1⁄3-inning, 103-pitch outing for the 28-year-old, 2014 1st Round pick.
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals face Marlins

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman hasn't made up his mind about returning for a 17th season in 2022. Right now, he is just enjoying the job he signed on for in 2021. Playing some first base behind Josh Bell and pinch hitting, Zimmerman has provided a steadying influence in a season when so much has changed for the Nationals.
MLB
chatsports.com

Marlins vs. Nationals Series Preview

After a series in Atlanta, the Miami Marlins begin a series against the Washington Nationals. The teams will battle it out and look to escape the fifth-place spot in the NL East. This series preview will give you all the details:. Schedule, Watch, Listen. Probable Pitchers. Recent Lineups. What To...
MLB
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Sandy Alcantara, Alek Manoah deliver playoff-winning outings; waiver-wire targets

Happy Tuesday! We're inching closer and closer to the end of the Fantasy Baseball season and the end of the MLB's 2012 regular season. If you're in H2H leagues, we hope you advanced past what was likely your first week of the playoffs last week. There are certainly a few players to thank for that including Corbin Burnes and Francisco Lindor -- one you expected and the other coming out of nowhere.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Toronto Blue Jays#St Louis Cardinals#New York Mets
fantasydata.com

Miami Marlins Roster

Sandy Alcantara Earns Another Quality Start On Sunday. Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara pitched well again on Sunday, earning a quality start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Marlins ace pitched six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out four. It wasn't the huge-strikeout type of game that Alcantara has been having lately, but it was more than a good enough performance from the ace. The Marlins ended up winning in extra innings, but Alcantara had to settle for a no decision. He'll take a 3.05 ERA into his next start and would surely like to end the season under three.
MLB
Yardbarker

Sandy Alcantara Having Another Underrated Year With Marlins

Sandy Alcantara is having a stellar 2021 season for the Miami Marlins. In a frustrating year for the organization, the youngster has provided fans with a bright spot. The 6-foot-5 giant has seemingly been underrated at every step of his MLB career, and 2021 has been no different. But today,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy