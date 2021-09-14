CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

10 Track Shuffle — Episode Eight: Sabrina Who

By Riley Hetherington, asst. life+arts editor
laloyolan.com
 9 days ago

Under the stage name Sabrina Who, Sabrina Isaacs has released three singles and two EPs within the last two years. The most recent, titled Superstar, includes six new wave pop tunes reminiscent of the early 2000s. “I think Superstar was just me just trying to have fun like with my...

www.laloyolan.com

Comments / 0

Related
themusicuniverse.com

Sabrina Carpenter unveils ‘Skinny Dipping’

Sabrina Carpenter releases a new single and video entitled “Skinny Dipping” via Island Records. The platinum-certified singer, songwriter, actress, designer, and producer opens up like never before with the track. Faint acoustic guitar brushes up against conversational musings as she recounts an encounter with an old flame in a level of lyrical detail evocative of classic nineties pop. Carpenter co-wrote the track with JP Saxe and Julia Michaels.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Shuffle#Garage Band#Ep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wirx.com

Kid Rock cancels concerts because “over half” of his band has COVID-19

Kid Rock will not be rocking this weekend as planned, since “over half” of his band has tested positive for COVID-19. “I am pissed,” the “Bawitdaba” singer tweeted Thursday evening. “Over half the band has f***ing covid (not me).”. Anticipating questions from “s*** for brains bloggers and media trolls,” Rock...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newspressnow.com

The Shuffle: The return of the movie musical

In 2009, Hugh Jackman loudly proclaimed at the Academy Awards that “The musical is back!”. At the time, it made sense. That year, the movie version of “Mamma Mia!” was a smash hit and the popular “High School Musical” series had closed out its run with “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” There was reason for optimism.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Melvin Van Peebles Worth When He Died?

Yet another Hollywood legend will be remembered following the news of Melvin Van Peebles' death. The influential filmmaker and African American pioneer died "at home with family at the age of 89" on September 21, The Criterion Collection announced on Twitter the next day. In a statement released on behalf of The Criterion Collection, Melvin's loved ones, and Janus Films, the late star was remembered for being a "giant of American cinema" who "made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape."
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy