Labor Issues

Respect and support UMich unions

By Andrew Gerace
Michigan Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it be in Amazon facilities across the country or right here at the University of Michigan, unions and union activity have been making headlines in recent days. Unions have been relevant in American politics and life since the organized labor movement gained a foundation in 1886, when the American Federation of Labor was founded. As we come out of Labor Day and approach a potential strike by the University’s Lecturers’ Employee Organization, it is imperative to think about the role of organized labor both in our community and beyond. Apart from delivering things like increased wages, safer working conditions, eight-hour workdays and the concept of a weekend, unions play a critical role in the operations of a vast place like the University of Michigan.

