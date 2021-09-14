CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Gibson, OK

New director settles in at National Cemetery

By Cathy Spaulding cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avuET_0bvHm9Ug00
David Van Meter, new director of Fort Gibson National Cemetery, shows where new burial sites are being added. He is a native of Poteau.  CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Fort Gibson National Cemetery's new director, David Van Meter, says his service in the Army helps him sympathize with veterans' families the cemetery serves.

Van Meter served 16 years before retiring as a master sergeant in 2013. He said he served several deployments in Afghanistan.

"There's many times I talk to people at the cemetery," he said. "Being able to give them my experience, sometimes it's the other loved ones and their families I am able to sympathize more because a lot of times they have other sons or daughters who are having tough times."

Now in his third week at Fort Gibson, Van Meter previously was assistant cemetery director at Natchez National Cemetery in Mississippi. He replaces Bill Rhoades, who retired.

Van Meter said he plans to take a few months to settle in and learn how things are done at Fort Gibson.

"Hopefully, build upon my experiences and we can streamline the processes and provide an outstanding service to our veteran community," he said.

He comes to Fort Gibson in the midst of an expansion, adding 600 burial sites into six acres. Van Meter said the expansion could finish within the next month.

"There's another potential of trying to acquire additional land," he said. "You always have to try to be forward thinking and come up with different ways to expand the cemetery."

The expansion could keep Fort Gibson National Cemetery available going until 2030, he said, adding that potential land purchases could add another 10 to 15 years.

Van Meter said the cemetery staff seeks to provide a good experience for veterans' families.

"We have several workers here, their primary focus is to interact with families," he said. "Our business is very customer-service oriented, so any time there is an issue, we immediately try to address it."

The new director also oversees Fort Sill National Cemetery.

"This cemetery has more volume, a larger staff," he said. "Fort Sill is considered the satellite cemetery. I have an assistant at Fort Sill who oversees things."

Van Meter recalled joining the Army out of a "sense of patriotism."

"Early in life, I realized I wanted to feel like I've done something good to help society, my fellow man," he said. "After I got out of the Army, I realized I wanted to get back and help veterans and be part of the community."

After getting out of the Army, he did contracting work overseas in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"It got to be hard on our family, being gone 90 days and coming home for a couple of weeks, then going back," he said.

He took a position as caretaker of the Fort Smith National Cemetery in Arkansas.

"It was 12 minutes from my house," he said. "It was really nice to establish our roots a little better."

Van Meter and his wife are from Poteau. They dated in high school and both graduated in 1974, he said. They have family in the area.

He spent two years in Fort Smith and served a year as assistant director at the Natchez National Cemetery.

Meet David Van Meter

AGE: 45.

HOMETOWN: Poteau.

EDUCATION: Poteau High School, class of 1994.

MILITARY SERVICE: 16 years in Army, active duty and National Guard, retiring as master sergeant.

PROFESSION: Director Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

FAMILY: Wife, Stephanie; one son; three stepsons.

HOBBIES: Restoring older cars and trucks, hunting, fishing, playing guitar.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Fort Gibson, OK
State
Mississippi State
Fort Gibson, OK
Government
City
Fort Sill, OK
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guard#Poteau High School
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
1K+
Followers
103
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy