AOC Wears "Tax The Rich" Gown At Met Gala & Critics Light Up Social Media
Many people use the Met Gala as a way to share political statements, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez followed suit. This evening (September 13), dozens of celebrities attended one of the most coveted events in fashion in New York City. While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cuddled on the red carpet and Lil Nas X delivered three looks for the cameras, AOC posed in a white Brother Veilles-designed gown with the words "Tax The Rich" written in red across the back.www.hotnewhiphop.com
