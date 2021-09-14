Why Shang-Chi matters

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (133 mins, Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of fantasy action violence, and some language). 9 out of 10. The pause after The Avengers “Infinity Wars” and “Endgame” has ended as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is by no means over kicking off the next wave of MCU films with what they refer to as Phase Four, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (25th in the series!). I had never heard of this Marvel character, which originated in the 1990s in the comics (under the name of Fu Manchu before being changed to Mandarin) and mentioned in one of the “Iron Man” films (2008) with full intention to integrate this powerful superhero into the Avengers family.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO