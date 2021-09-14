CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Shang-Chi matters

By Yukana Inoue, interim opinion editor
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore I get into any of this, one thing to make clear is that I am neither Chinese nor Asian-American. I had to follow the subtitles during almost half the movie where the dialogue was in Chinese, and a lot of the references to Chinese culture went over my head. As a full Japanese person that spent most of my life growing up in Japan, it wasn’t that I necessarily resonated with the Asian-American experience that was presented in the movie either, like how Katy, Shang-Chi / Shaun’s best friend (played by Akwafina) struggles to speak Chinese, neither fitting into the American life nor the culture of the land her ancestors are from.

