Quintessential questions for a sophomore RA answered

By Samiksha Reddy, life+arts staff writer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong, socially distanced lines at O’Malley lawn, masked parents dragging large carts, squealing students meeting their Zoom friends in real life: it was the first in-person move-in week at LMU since the start of the pandemic. With thousands of undergraduate students moving into their campus housing over a span of one week and “wear a face covering” signs dominating campus housing walls, LMU's staff and faculty were left feeling overworked and overwhelmed. The pressure felt by Resident Advisors (RAs) was especially high. With the additional responsibility of enforcing L.A. county mask and social distancing guidelines, being an RA during the pandemic includes playing a parent or guardian-like role. Although most RAs are upperclassmen —juniors and seniors— who had previously spent some time on campus, a few sophomore RAs this year had only experienced LMU on Zoom. The sophomore RA experience—living on campus for the first time while having a demanding job and attending classes—sounds daunting and sophomore RA Raquel Estrada answered a few questions about her experience in conversation with staff writer, Samiksha Reddy.

