Quintessential questions for a sophomore RA answered

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette hosted a hearing that focused specifically on children and COVID-19 with mental health experts. The pandemic has taken a mental toll on the younger generation, with Children’s Hospital Colorado declaring an emergency in the state. (credit: CBS) “What can parents and communities be doing right now to support you to prevent crises?” asked DeGette. Rep. Diana DeGette (credit: CBS) “Children are being affected by the pandemic but not only by the pandemic, but all of the things that are around the pandemic, the financial uncertainty and other issues,” said Arthur Evans with the American Psychological Association. “They have to be on the lookout for those signs and symptoms that their children are experiencing difficulty and make sure that their children, they are doing everything they can to connect their children to services.” The chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics also address the vaccine for children 5 to 11, saying that dose is about a third of what adults receive.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO