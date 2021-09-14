LMU is not an anti-racist campus
It's been just over a year since millions of Americans took to the streets to fight the centuries-long oppression of people of color in the United States. We clenched our fists, raised our voices and marched the streets knowing that we were fighting for change. The University was ready to make some changes as well, and thus, the Anti-Racism project was founded. When many of us returned to school in Aug. 2021, we were more than ready to see this project's impact.www.laloyolan.com
