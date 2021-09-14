Rose Marie Mendoza: A vital part of the William H. Hannon Library

TEMECULA – Have you ever wanted to enter an art contest, but the pressure to create Good Art was just too intimidating? Can’t draw a straight line? Not very creative when it comes to anything art related? If you answered Yes to any of these questions, then be sure to join us Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, 30600 Pauba Road, as we host Bad Art Night. Break out the pom poms, dust off what little creativity you may have, and create a disasterpiece. The ugliest work of art will win a prize. There is absolutely no pressure to create the next Van Gogh, because at this event, Bad Art is in the eye of the beholder. Light refreshments will be served. Advanced registration will begin at the library reception desk two weeks before th.

