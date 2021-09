Carly Schulman and Cami Silvestro found the net for Eastern, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-0 win against Lenape in Voorhees. Kasey Eustace and Lindsey Emerson assisted one goal each for Eastern (7-0), which saw Alex and Ava Clark combine on the shutout in net with six and two saves, respectively.

SOCCER ・ 7 HOURS AGO