“Reset: Towards a New Commons,” an exhibition coming to NYC, will have a redesign of Cincinnati
The Center for Architecture in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village recently announced an upcoming exhibition that showcases proposals for new ways of living collaboratively. Reset: Towards a New Commons will feature visions of a more connected future through case studies developed by four select teams. A group of New York architects submitted and will present “Decolonizing Suburbia,” a hypothetical reconfiguration of Cincinnati.www.soapboxmedia.com
Comments / 0