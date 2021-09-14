CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY eyes space north of ¥110, targeting daily resistance at ¥110.86-110.27

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime support on the weekly timeframe resides at $1.1473-1.1583—sharing space with a 100% Fib projection at $1.1613 as well as a 1.27% Fib extension at $1.1550. Interestingly, long-term stops likely rest south of the $1.1640ish lows and perhaps accommodate enough energy to fill $1.1473-1.1583 bids. To the upside, the spotlight is on supply at $1.2412-1.2214. With respect to trend, we can see the market has largely been higher since the early months of 2020.

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD testing $1.17, reinforced by daily support at $1.1689

(Italics: previous analysis) US hours Wednesday welcomed what appears to be a bullish Fed. While the FOMC left its target benchmark interest rate unchanged, a key note from the central bank was that ‘bond-buying may soon be warranted’. This immediately saw the US dollar—the US dollar index—spike to highs of 93.30 before withdrawing to lows ahead of 93.00 shortly after.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears struggle below 1.1700 amid oversold RSI

EUR/USD bears take a breather around fresh monthly low. Oversold RSI, multi-day-old support lines challenge further downside. 20-day EMA, monthly resistance line will gain attention during corrective pullback. EUR/USD seesaws around the monthly low near 1.1690 amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the currency major...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Crosses 1.2785 resistance to snap two-day downtrend

USD/CAD regains upside momentum after marking two-day losses. Upside break of 50-HMA, weekly falling trend line joins firmer Momentum line to favor buyers. 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement restrict bear’s entry before fortnight-old support line. USD/CAD pierces short-term key hurdle to the north as bulls attack 1.2800 threshold, up 0.14% intraday...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD defends 1.3600 as USD trims Fed-led gains on BOE Super Thursday

GBP/USD rebounds from five-week low, picks up bids of late. Fed propelled USD but Evergrande headlines, doubts over rate hike trigger consolidation mode. Risk-on mood, UK inflation expectations keep buyers hopeful even as BOE isn’t ready for any moves. US PMIs, Brexit and China news also lengthen the watcher’s list.
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Recovery remains elusive below 150.00 on BOE Super Thursday

GBP/JPY fades rebound from two-month low, sidelined of late. 200-DMA, previous support line from July guard immediate upside. Six-month-old horizontal area becomes a tough nut to crack for bears. GBP/JPY eases to 149.53, following a bounce off a two-month low, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bulls pressured back to the start again

AUD/USD is trapped between support and resistance following Fed volatility. Evergrande risks have started to fade but so too has the bid in the Aussie. AUD/USD is a touch higher as we approach the open of the Asian session for Thursday. AUD/USD, at 0.7240, is 0.11% higher on the day as the Evergrande risk fades while the Federal Reserve moves back to the fore.
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears look to weekly target, 127.50

The bears are attacking long-term support at this juncture and the weekly bearish close this week will leave the pair vulnerable to further selling pressure next week. The target on the downside would be Jan 4 weekly highs as being 127.50. Meanwhile, as for the daily chart, there is room...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains closer to 110.00 post-Fed USD strength

USD/JPY manages to stay firmer on Thursday after the previous session’s dramatic move. Hawkish Fed Chair, Dovish BOJ, risk-aversion remain key events. Lower US Treasury yields keep gains limited for the US dollar. .USD/JPY seems to be exhaustive on Thursday as it trades with minute gains in the Asian session....
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Meets Tough Resistance

Gold tumbles as the US dollar’s rally gains traction. The precious metal has met solid bids in the demand zone around 1742. A bullish RSI divergence has indicated that selling pressure may have waned. A close above the immediate resistance at 1767 has attracted some buying interests, though an overbought RSI has checked the upward impetus.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounces off a dip to $1760 amid falling Treasury yields

Gold extends post-Fed pullback from short-term key resistance. Evergrande headlines underpin US dollar strength after Fed tapering. 200-SMA, three-week-old trend line challenge bull’s entry, PMIs eyed. Update: Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from two-day lows of $1760.86, helped by a retreat in the US Treasury yields amid...
FXStreet.com

The dollar returns part of the post-Fed gain with EUR/USD

Markets went into the Fed policy decision with a constructive mood as fears on the fall-out of the Evergrande credit problems eased. Investors showed confidence that the Fed wouldn’t spoil the constructive risk sentiment and didn’t change their minds even as Powell and Co took an important step toward policy normalization. If economic progress continues as expected, a moderation in asset purchases might ‘soon’ be warranted. Read: to be announced in November. Even as the start and the pace of the reduction hasn’t been decided yet, Powell assumes purchases to die out mid next year. Powell repeated that the start of tapering doesn’t include any signal on the start of interest rate increases. The projections of the individual governors show that half of the MPC sees a first rate hike (end) 2022, with the median policy rate forecast at 1% in 2023 and 1.75% in 2024. Governors eased growth expectations for this year (5.9% from 7%) but the recovery will stay on track (2022 3.8% from 2.3%). Inflation was upwardly revised (4.2% from 3.4% in 2021, 2.2% from 2.1% next year) and is projected to stay above 2% for four consecutive years. Even so, Chair Powell still sees this in line with the ‘temporary’ narrative. The market reaction was interesting. The yield curve showed a ‘logical’ flattening with the 2-y rising 2.5 bps. Long term yields declined though (-2.2 bps for 10-y, -4.8 bps for 30-y) even as the reduction of asset purchases will go rather fast (+/- 6m). The flattening was driven by lower inflation expectations. Real yields hardly changed. Higher ST yields (temporary?) propelled the dollar. DXY closed at 93.46. EUR/USD dropped below 1.17 (close 1.1687), but key USD resistance at DXY 93.73 and EUR/USD 1.1664 was left intact. Equites maintained most of their intraday gains (about 1%).
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Bounces Off Triple Bottom

The US dollar recovered after the Fed signaled an interest rate hike next year. The fall below 109.60 had made buyers cautious in an extended consolidation with the market marred by indecision as the pair swung between 109.10 and 110.40. A triple bottom at 109.10 is a sign of strong buying interest when the RSI showed an oversold situation.
cryptopolitan.com

Filecoin price analysis: FIL/USD targets last week’s resistance at $86

Filecoin price analysis is bullish for today. FIL/USD made another spike lower overnight. Filecoin is currently trading at $74.5. On the previous day, Filecoin moved in a favorable direction on the price analysis chart. However, this bullish trend was halted by intense selling pressure when the daily price analysis chart debuted, causing prices to plummet dramatically to the lowest point on the daily price analysis chart at $73.
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 23 Sep 2021 00:05GMT. Consolidation b4 downtrend resumes. 1.1788 - Last Fri's high. 1.1755 - Wed's post-FOMC high. 1.1716 - Tue's low (now res). 1.1664 - Aug's 9-1/2 month low. 1.1603 - 2020 Nov low. EUR/USD - 1.1689.. Euro moved sideways in Asia n European session as...
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.64. Although dollar's intra-day rebound after yesterday's selloff from 110.03 to 109.33 in tandem with U.S. yields and active safe-haven buying in jpy suggests choppy trading above last week's bottom at 109.12 would continue, as long as 109.82 holds, daily bearishness remains and below 109.12 would extend recent decline towards support at 108.73.
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Imminent- FOMC Levels

Japanese Yen Technical Price Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly Trade Levels. Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Weekly Chart. USD/JPY Plunges to range lows at trend support ahead of FOMC. Support 109, 107.87-108.19 (critical)- Resistance at 110, bearish invalidation 110.53. The Japanese Yen rallied more than 0.6% against the US Dollar...
babypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: AUD/JPY

The recent volatility and momentum may continue in AUD/JPY with the latest Bank of Japan statement on the way. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at the downtrend in AUD/USD as risk sentiment sours, so be sure to check that out to see if there is still a potential play!
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY: Reversal Higher Cannot Hide Mid-Term Bearish Trend

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The USD/JPY is trading near 109.500 as of this writing, having climbed from a low of nearly 109.100 seen earlier in the day. The ability of the USD/JPY to climb off of the lows which retested depths seen on the 15th of September and 16th of August may have made some speculators content who wagered on upside reversals, but the mid-term trend of the Forex pair should be kept in mind.
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.04; (P) 109.37; (R1) 109.56;. Once again, USD/JPY drew support from 109.10 and recovered. Intraday bias remains neutral first as range trading could continue. On the downside, break of 109.10 will argue that larger fall from 111.65 is resuming. Deeper decline should then be seen to 108.71 support first, and then 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18 next. On the upside, above 110.44 will turn bias back to the upside for 110.79, and then 111.65 high.
