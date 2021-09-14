USD/JPY eyes space north of ¥110, targeting daily resistance at ¥110.86-110.27

Markets went into the Fed policy decision with a constructive mood as fears on the fall-out of the Evergrande credit problems eased. Investors showed confidence that the Fed wouldn’t spoil the constructive risk sentiment and didn’t change their minds even as Powell and Co took an important step toward policy normalization. If economic progress continues as expected, a moderation in asset purchases might ‘soon’ be warranted. Read: to be announced in November. Even as the start and the pace of the reduction hasn’t been decided yet, Powell assumes purchases to die out mid next year. Powell repeated that the start of tapering doesn’t include any signal on the start of interest rate increases. The projections of the individual governors show that half of the MPC sees a first rate hike (end) 2022, with the median policy rate forecast at 1% in 2023 and 1.75% in 2024. Governors eased growth expectations for this year (5.9% from 7%) but the recovery will stay on track (2022 3.8% from 2.3%). Inflation was upwardly revised (4.2% from 3.4% in 2021, 2.2% from 2.1% next year) and is projected to stay above 2% for four consecutive years. Even so, Chair Powell still sees this in line with the ‘temporary’ narrative. The market reaction was interesting. The yield curve showed a ‘logical’ flattening with the 2-y rising 2.5 bps. Long term yields declined though (-2.2 bps for 10-y, -4.8 bps for 30-y) even as the reduction of asset purchases will go rather fast (+/- 6m). The flattening was driven by lower inflation expectations. Real yields hardly changed. Higher ST yields (temporary?) propelled the dollar. DXY closed at 93.46. EUR/USD dropped below 1.17 (close 1.1687), but key USD resistance at DXY 93.73 and EUR/USD 1.1664 was left intact. Equites maintained most of their intraday gains (about 1%).

CURRENCIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO