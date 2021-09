The San Francisco Giants clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 and currently have the best record in Major League baseball at 94-50. It’s the earliest a Giants team has ever clinched a playoff spot in the 139-year history of the franchise, with 18 games and 20 days now remaining in the regular season. Entering Monday, the Giants’ 93 wins through 143 games were fourth-most for any NL team since 1969.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO