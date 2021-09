Bethesda Game Studios released Fallout 76's big Fallout Worlds update on Wednesday just as planned to finally give players the option to experience their own private servers, assuming they have a Fallout 1st membership. Even if you don't, you'll still be able to take part in limited-time servers supported by Bethesda that provide unique experiences different from what normally takes place in Fallout 76. On top of all that, players received the good news that the game's newest season of content wouldn't be delayed after all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO