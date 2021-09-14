CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Met Gala 2021: eight key moments from fashion’s big night

By Michael Sun, Rafqa Touma and Alyx Gorman
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

With crowds of Black Lives Matter protesters outside, and a vaccine mandate inside, the much-delayed Met Gala finally went ahead in New York on Monday evening. The event, usually held on the first Monday in May, was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and rescheduled this year for the same reason.

The 2021 event was themed “American independence” and co-chaired by the singer Billie Eilish, the tennis pro Naomi Osaka, the actor Timothée Chalamet and the poet Amanda Gorman – all Gen Z darlings.

The annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Fine Arts has become simultaneously the Oscars and the Olympics of fashion. It also marks the opening of the institute’s major annual exhibition. That show, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, is more overtly political than usual this year. Focusing on a broad-ranging selection of often-overlooked designers, its curator, Andrew Bolton, told the Guardian the exhibition “very much came out of the Black Lives Matter movement”.

Politics was overt on the red carpet too, with outfits that spoke to income and gender inequality – and even proposed some solutions.

AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ reveal

Typically, the politics of fashion is a subtle business, with colour or cut used to convey a message. So it was with the front of congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ dress at her first Met Gala appearance. The gown was suffragette white, with tuxedo detailing more typically seen in menswear. But when she turned around, the message was loud and clear: “Tax the Rich” printed in bold, red typeface across the entire back bodice.

The dress was designed by Aurora James, the creative director of Brother Vellis. James is a vocal supporter of, in her words, “economic justice”. In 2020, she started the 15% Pledge – a call to major retailers in the US to ensure at least 15% of their shelf space is dedicated to black-owned businesses, a campaign that Sephora, West Elm and Vogue have signed up to. On the red carpet, she told Vogue that the campaign had directed $10bn towards Black businesses to date.

But, as New York Times’ fashion editor, Vanessa Friedman, notes, the optics are complicated.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not the only attendee in a slogan gown. The model and actor Cara Delevingne, also in white and red, had “Peg the patriarchy” printed across her chest, while the congresswoman Carolyn Maloney wore a gown in the full spectrum of suffragette shades (green, white and violet – for “give women votes”) that read “Equal rights for women” across two long trains falling from her shoulders. Unfortunately, the secretary of the interior, Deb Haaland, whose use of fashion is the most skilful in US politics today, was not in attendance.

Bennifer share a masked-up kiss

The reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has caused significant, nostalgic delight. Lopez’s Ralph Lauren outfit was also an exercise in remembrance, with a plunging neckline that harked back to her Versace Oscars dress (a look so widely sought-after that it prompted Google to invent image search) and a matching cowboy hat. Her association with matching cowboy hats predates Affleck – she wore a cream one at the 1998 VMAs, with Mark Wahlberg on her arm.

While the armchair fashion historians might praise this multitude of nods, the armchair epidemiologists will probably despair the kiss she shared with Affleck, since health advice on mask wearing suggests you should not touch the outside of them.

Lil Nas X pulls a Gaga

After taking home video of the year at the 2021 MTV Video Music awards on Sunday in a lilac half-suit half-gown, the US rapper Lil Nas X made his debut at the Met Gala with an even more elaborate show, inspired by a coterie of great pop divas.

Dressed all in gold by Versace, the performer arrived draped in a regal velvet cape (echoing Rihanna’s omelette gown from 2015, with a bit of King Henry VIII). He threw this off to reveal a reflective suit of armour beneath (Sweet Dreams-era Beyoncé, with a bit of Tin Man). Then he unclasped that to show off his final look: a crystal-studded catsuit (every popstar, at some point).

Lil Nas X told reporters on the carpet that the drawn-out show was symbolic of his “coming out of his shell” over the past year. Though show-stealing, costume changes are not an unprecedented move, with the rapper’s look being likened to Lady Gaga’s four-piece strip-down at the 2019 Met Gala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syQ2i_0bvHjlVS00
Lil Nas X shows off his three looks. Composite: Mike Coppola/Getty/Rex

Frank Ocean’s mechanical baby date

Frank Ocean brought a new meaning to “bring your child to work day”. Accompanying him was a ghoulish robotic baby whose head appeared to move on its own accord, meeting photographers with a steely, horrifying gaze. Not since Rosemary’s have we seen a baby this devilish; its face and skin a shock of lime green. Decked out in a printed onesie, the infant – whose name is Cody – matched its father’s freshly dyed buzzcut.

The soulful softboi (Frank, not Cody) is no stranger to red-carpet absurdism. In 2019 he arrived at the otherwise colourful camp-themed Met Gala in a sober black-and-white set, drawing comparisons to valets and security guards, and immediately inciting furious debate about the definition of camp itself.

This year the connection between a slime-hued baby and the gala’s America theme isn’t yet clear but the theorising has already begun: a Shrek reference, a return to dadcore, or just this season’s hottest accessory.

Whoopi Goldberg on vaccines

The edict that all guests be vaccinated precluded at least one star from attending: Nicki Minaj. Minaj gained instant infamy for tweeting a story from a famously reliable source (a friend of her cousin) involving intimate swelling and a cancelled wedding, by way of explanation for her absence.

Whoopi Goldberg, on the other hand, was all for the vaccine mandate. In a red carpet interview, she said: “If you’re not going to get vaccinated you really have to question where you stand in the country.”

Kim Kardashian West covers up

For the second time this week, Kim Kardashian West wore an all-black, fetish-inspired outfit with her face fully covered. The first look, designed by Balenciaga, prompted speculation that the reality star and entrepreneur had reunited with her ex-husband Kanye West.

This, it turns out, was merely a dress-rehearsal, since her Met Gala gown was designed by West himself.

When Kardashian-West first appeared at the Met Gala in 2013, heavily pregnant in a tight floral dress, she quickly became the subject of memes, many of which compared her to a couch. In 2019, before the last Met Gala, she tweeted that the stress and insecurity of that moment had brought her to tears after the event, but that she had eventually came to love the look. That resilience will serve her well, since her ability to inspire internet humorists certainly hasn’t waned.

Billie Eilish’s bargaining power

Continuing her run of references to classic glamour, Eilish paid homage to Old Hollywood in a peachy Oscar de la Renta ballgown complete with a four-metre train floating down the famously hazardous stairs of the Met Gala.

The couture came with a caveat, though: that the fashion house stop using fur. “I find it shocking that wearing fur isn’t completely outlawed at this point in 2021,” Eilish – who is a vegan and animal rights activist – said in a statement to Vogue. “I am so beyond thrilled [to] … have made a change that not only makes an impact for the greater good for animals but also for our planet and the environment.”

There have been calls in the past for the company to stop using fur, including from its own creative directors, who questioned its contemporary relevance. But it wasn’t until Eilish’s stipulation that the brand’s chief executive, Alex Bolen, relented. “I have to surround myself with people with different points of view,” he told the New York Times.

Weighty questions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtzGn_0bvHjlVS00
Simone Biles is helped up the stairs. Photograph: Taylor Hill/WireImage

The subject of celebrities’ weight should probably be off -limits on and off the red carpet but, when it comes to the heft of their dresses, the gymnast Simone Biles and the model Precious Lee were both happy to share. Biles’ crystal-encrusted silver gown, from Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk’s label Area, clocked in at 40kg (88lb). While the gymnast showed considerable strength in staying upright at all, she did have a team of six people helping her up the notoriously tricky steps.

Lee, also wearing Area, shouldered 45kg of crystals with remarkable elegance too.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks So Much Like Her Mom On Catwalk For Berlin Fashion Show

Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Ryan
Person
Rihanna
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Timothée Chalamet
ETOnline.com

Newly-Engaged Kate Hudson Is Pretty in Pink at 2021 Met Gala

The 42-year-old actress stunned as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the extravagant event, just hours after announcing her engagement. For fashion's biggest night, Hudson wore a light pink bralette with a matching skirt and stunning feathered coat by Michael Kors. She also rocked exquisite jewels by Lorraine and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Fashion Designers#New York Fashion Week#American#Vogue#New York Times#Google
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Irina Shayk Looks Like She Stepped Straight Out of the '90s With Her New Pixie Haircut

Irina Shayk was full of surprises at Monday night's Met Gala. Known for her edgy street style and super-sleek bun, the model transformed into a flower girl for the event and casually debuted a fresh pixie cut in the process. While Shayk is often seen sporting the classic off-duty model look — long hair slicked back into a bun — her new hair is reminiscent of the '90s, particularly drawing inspiration from the iconic crop made famous by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala together

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala red carpet together. Rihanna donned a black, coat dress from Balenciaga by designer Demna Gvasalia. The singer also wore a jewelry piece on her head and a sparkling necklace. A$AP Rocky, who arrived fashionably late with Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Arrive Hand in Hand for 2021 Met Gala Afterparty After She Walked Red Carpet Solo

Out on the town! Kaia Gerber reunited with boyfriend Jacob Elordi for a Met Gala afterparty after he skipped the red carpet arrivals on Monday, September 13. The model, 20, and the Euphoria star, 24, walked hand in hand as they stepped out for Justin Bieber‘s star-studded bash after the 2021 fundraiser in New York City. Elordi looked casual with a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of ripped jeans. He threw a black button-down over the top. Cindy Crawford‘s daughter, for her part, showed off her lean legs in a sheer minidress and heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry shares witchy new look in the wake of incredible news

Katy Perry's sense of humor and candid use of social media is what makes her such a popular celebrity on several platforms, which her latest post embodies. The singer shared a series of pictures and videos recalling some of her fonder memories from August. WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure. While...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Mint Green Dress As She Holds Hands With Jay-Z On Portofino Date Night — Photos

Beyonce stepped out in a pastel green mini dress with towering pumps for a romantic night with Jay-Z. See the gorgeous pics!. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino while yachting around Europe. The A-listers were photographed walking hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in the Italian village on September 11. Bey rocked a mint green mini dress with a matching jacket and towering green pumps while Jay-Z donned a white jacket and black pants along with white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Teyana Taylor's 5-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Runway Debut At NY Fashion Week And Stole The Show

In case you needed a reminder, Junie is already a star. New York Fashion Week is well underway and even the kids are getting to make their mark on the runway. On Thursday night (September 9), multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor showcased Pretty Little Thing’s spring and summer 2022 collection as she is the creative director for the popular fashion retailer. A diverse array of models strut their stuff in paisley prints, cut-out dresses and brightly colored sweatsuits, from those with vitiligo and in wheelchair, to bodies of all shapes and sizes. Kids were also represented, including by Taylor’s daughter, Junie.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Selena Gomez Knew She'd Be "Eaten Alive" After 2018 Met Gala Self-Tanning Fail

Watch: Selena Gomez Gushes Over Costars Steve Martin & Martin Short. Selena Gomez is taking a rare walk down (fashion) memory lane. Long before the Only Murders in the Building actress starred on a hit crime show, she was thrown to the "Wolves" for her 2018 Met Gala look. While Selena is a red carpet pro and has remained a regular guest at the annual fête, she made a rookie mistake that year when she applied a little too much self-tanner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy