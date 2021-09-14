CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Intro: GraphQL in Go

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article we will be building a hiring agency API for gophers, using a GraphQL server built in Go. Unlike many other introductions out there I won’t be listing the name of all components with a short declaration. Instead, we will build an application step by step and explain what is going on in each step. Hopefully, this approach makes it a bit easier to not flood you with information. I wont only cover GraphQL, but also how I structure the architecture when using graphql-go.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
Synthtopia

Moon Modular Intros 3 New MU Modules At Superbooth 2021

At Superbooth 2021, Moon Modular is introducing several new MU format modules, including:. The M 595 12 x12 Programmable Switch/Summer Matrix;. The M 502 S Simple Voltage Controlled Amplifier. The M 595 12 x12 Programmable Switch/Summer Matrix, above, is a solution to manage the distribution and/or mixing of 12 by...
TECHNOLOGY
Synthtopia

TIRNS Intros Ardabil & Switch Modules At Superbooth 2021

Ardabil is a utility module, designed to “show you the thread of your signal in one integrated design.”. Precision adder – two CV inputs that add together, without changing their scaling. Attenuverter – plug in any CV and let the knob scale your CV up or down -1 to +1...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intro#Graphql#Api#Mysql#Postgresql#Faq
towardsdatascience.com

How to Generate Professional API Docs in Minutes from Docstrings

Producing high-quality documentation can be made easy and intuitive with the help of a little Python package. Include Markdown and LaTeX too. We all love good and comprehensive documentation when we use a new library (or re-use our favorite one for the millionth time), don’t we?. Imagine how would you...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Why you should try something else than Airflow for data pipeline orchestration

Let’s evaluate AWS step functions, Google workflows, Prefect next to Airflow. While Airflow has dominated the market in terms of usage and community size as a data orchestrator pipeline, it’s pretty old and wasn’t designed initially to meet some of the needs we have today. Airflow is still a great product, but the article's goal is to raise awareness on the alternative and what the perfect orchestration tool would be for your data use case. Let’s evaluate AWS step functions, Google workflows, Prefect next to Airflow.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Software
towardsdatascience.com

Wrapping PySpark DataFrames using The Decorator Pattern in Python

In one of my projects, I needed to enhance the existing DataFrame functionality. One way would be to implement utility methods that can take the DataFrame and implement additional functionality as needed. The other way is to implement the decorator pattern where the Decorator class would take the DataFrame and implement additional methods.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Submitting our Model to Kaggle Competition

In this challenge, the user is asked to prepare a notebook that reads a folder with test images and saves its prediction to a specific submission.csv file. You can debug the flow as a few test images are provided, and you can work with the kernel in an interactive session. While the final evaluation is performed, the dummy test folder is replaced by the true one.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Using Py-Feat to Plot Facial Expression Predictions

A practical python toolkit to visualize facial expression data. Py-feat is a free, open-source, and easy-to-use tool for working with facial expressions data, which provides a toolkit to easily detect facial expressions from images and videos, preprocess & analyze facial expression data, and visualize facial expression data. You can learn more about Py-feat by exploring the links below:
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How To Structure Your Git Branching Strategy — By A Data Engineer

If you’ve ever dealt with code collaboratively, you’d understand the importance of version control and branching strategies. These are the key tools that allow multiple developers to work on a project in parallel. Without them, your product is very likely to break. For those who don’t understand what version control...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Make your python tests efficient with pytest fixtures

If you are a person who is new to testing, or if you have been assigned to fix some test failures, or if an awesome new feature you implemented recently crashes 💥 any of the existing test cases, you have to walk into the doom ☠️ of software testing. Especially...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Prototyping Machine Learning Solutions in Globe-scale Industries

How to prototype machine learning solutions in globe-scale industries efficiently using a few repeatable techniques. A lot of problems in modern global industries, such as H&M, Ikea, GAP, McDonald's, etc., are better solved by Machine Learning (ML) solutions. Even a single-digit percentage improvement in the supply chain, marketing, sales, etc., accounts for a very large volume of savings in costs or uplifts in revenues. ML-based product development in a global company is complex, which often needs to be repeated many many times to optimize tens to hundreds of business processes spread across many departments influencing millions of customers all over the world. While it is possible to roll out five cases using random processes, it is almost impossible to do so tens to hundreds times than that without having some process in place.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Speed up your ELT using BigQuery Cloud SQL Federation

Query data in your Cloud SQL instance in real-time, reducing ELT development time, avoid copying and moving data thanks to BigQuery Cloud SQL federation. As you know Cloud SQL is a fully-managed relational database service for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server. These kinds of databases are oriented to host applications or transactional data. BigQuery on the other hand enables analytics workloads.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

The Art of Code Review

Why is code review essential? And what are the best practices?. We all write code, and we would love to commit our code to the main pool of codes. It is an exciting moment, and we cannot wait to see our latest masterpiece in the main repo. Let’s commit and merge. Wait… do I need to ask someone to review my code?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Learn a new technology quickly? — here is how

Technology is fascinating. It is the missing link that brings tomorrow’s dreams today. It is also an attractive career for many — engineers, managers, entrepreneurs, and all kinds of problem solvers are welcome. Unfortunately, there is also a catch. The catch is the ever-changing technology landscape in combination with an...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Fantastic Google Summer of Code Experiences and How I Found them

Google Summer of Code or GSoC (as commonly referred to among avid software development students) is a ten weeks program organized by Google designed to bring students from all around the world to work with open source organizations. Every year, students apply to work on an open-source project over the summer with organizations from various backgrounds, from web development, software engineering, machine learning, to life sciences, and more!
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

The Apriori algorithm

In this article, you’ll learn everything you need to know about the Apriori algorithm. The Apriori algorithm can be considered the foundational algorithm in basket analysis. Basket analysis is the study of a client’s basket while shopping. The goal is to find combinations of products that are often bought together,...
PYTHON

Comments / 0

Community Policy