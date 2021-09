Highlights: Had a school-record 14 catches for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Athens Academy. Coach Jonathan Beverly's take: "Matthew has really evolved into a high level varsity playmaker over the past year. He dedicated himself to offseason workouts and it has translated to success on the field. That shows a high level of work ethic and character on his part. He runs great routes and has the potential to score from any spot on the field. He had a huge night last week against Athens Academy despite being double covered most of the night. Connor (Jones) was able to find him consistently and make good throws to get the ball in his hands."

7 DAYS AGO