It has been prosperous-turned-trying and bumpy road to Las Vegas for Yannick Ngakoue, but upon arrival it has the feel of a long-term home. Or so he hopes. If it is ever going to happen for the 26-year-old, there is a sense this is the time and place; 'going to happen' meaning asserting himself among the NFL's premier pass rushers, where he believes and his talent in the past has hinted he could one day belong.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO