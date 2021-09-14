CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Cornerstone Christian volleyball claims second Gwinnett title in three years

By From Staff Reports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornerstone Christian’s seventh-grade volleyball team won the Gwinnett County Middle School Volleyball Championships in the B Division over the weekend. The Cougars, who won the event for the second time in a three-year span, went 3-0 in pool play with wins over Hebron Christian, Archer and Greater Atlanta Christian, then beat Perimeter in the semifinals and Wesleyan in the championship match.

