Monday Night Football Week 1: Ravens at Raiders - Live Updates

By Mile High Report
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s be honest about this game. The NFL didn’t give the Las Vegas Raiders a home primetime game because they are a good football team, they gave the City of Las Vegas a home primetime game. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens are losing players left and right to ACL’s and that...

www.chatsports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
USA Today

Raiders release CB Nevin Lawson after serving two-game suspension

The Raiders made a roster move on Monday morning, releasing cornerback Nevin Lawson. The news was first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport as Lawson has just finished up his two-game suspension. Lawson was suspended earlier this offseason due to a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. It was the...
NFL
thelines.com

Ravens – Raiders Sportsbook Promos: Best Monday Night Football Odds Boosts, Offers

The bookend to the opening week of the NFL season is here, and operators have launched Ravens – Raiders sportsbook promos for the season debut of Monday Night Football. This season, Week 1 features only one game on Monday Night Football. ESPN has scrapped the double-header format. It just didn’t work, especially with the late game lasting into the morning hours on the east coast Tuesday. So we go back to the regular schedule, as the Raiders host the Ravens, who have suffered some major injuries heading to the season opener.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens snap-count analysis: Ben Cleveland plays important snaps vs. Chiefs as Ravens puzzle together a new offensive line

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Kansas City Chiefs 9/19/21 Alejandro Villanueva T 76 Kevin Zeitler G 76 Bradley Bozeman C 76 Patrick Mekari T 76 Lamar Jackson QB 76 Sammy Watkins WR 70 Mark Andrews TE 57 Marquise Brown WR 55 Patrick Ricard FB 48 Ben Powers G 44 Devin Duvernay WR 37 Ty’Son Williams RB 37 Ben Cleveland G 32 Latavius Murray RB 27 Eric Tomlinson TE 12 Josh Oliver TE 12 Devonta ...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Rookie Odafe Oweh Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In his second week in the NFL and only two games in with the Ravens, Odafe Oweh has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. The honor comes after Oweh’s forced fumble and recovery in Sunday’s nail biter against the Kansas City Chiefs, which happened with only a minute and 13 seconds left in the game. Oweh, just the fourth Baltimore rookie to receive that recognition, recorded a total of three tackles against the Chiefs. The award puts Oweh in good company — he joins Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, former safety Chad Williams and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis in earning that distinction. ODAFE OWEH WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE! NOW ON NBC! pic.twitter.com/6hDbrKClBX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021 AFC Defensive Player of the Week in his SECOND WEEK IN THE NFL 🔥 Congrats @JaysonOweh ‼️ pic.twitter.com/4wUMmq8ant — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 22, 2021
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens: Odafe Oweh named Defensive POTW after star-making game

The Baltimore Ravens have seen the rapid emergence of Odafe Oweh through the first two weeks of the 2021 season. The rookie first-round pick is well on his way to stardom and has officially put his name on the map in the NFL world following a star-making performance on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.
NFL
