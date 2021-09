Marcus Mariota has been placed on the Injured Reserve list after injuring his quad on a run against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The game plan this year for Las Vegas was to utilize the backup quarterback more, but now that plan is on hold. It is unclear how long Derek Carr’s backup will be out, but he will have to stay on Injured Reserve for at least three weeks per NFL rule. The Raiders went on to beat the Ravens in overtime 33-27.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO