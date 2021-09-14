CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘Cool Teddy’ leads Broncos to first September win since 2018

By Mile High Report
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVic Fangio is not known for handing out compliments - particularly during pressers. So when he praises multiple players in a post-game press conference, you know it was a win. “Josey [Jewell] played good. Josey plays well most of the time for us. The thing that he does for us that doesn’t show up in the stats is he’s our communicator out there. He really helps a lot of people get lined up, gives them tips, just the extra stuff that makes a big difference, but he played his position well too.”

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MileHighHuddle

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Sets NFL Record in Win Over Jaguars

Before Teddy Bridgewater makes his debut in the Mile High altitude, the Denver Broncos quarterback entered rarefied NFL air. With Sunday's victory at Jacksonville, per Broncos PR chief Patrick Smyth, Bridgewater became only the fourth QB in league history to record two-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions while completing at least 75% of his passes in each of his first two games of the season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
NBC Sports

Here's what Mac Jones said to Zach Wilson after Patriots beat Jets

Beyond the fact they'll meet twice a year as members of the New England Patriots and New York Jets, quarterbacks Mac Jones and Zach Wilson will be forever linked as members of the 2021 NFL Draft class. Through one meeting, it's a decided advantage for Jones, who watched his counterpart...
NFL
1230 ESPN

An Open Letter Apology To Teddy Bridgewater And Broncos Coaches

Sure, it's only one game, but I was wrong. I was wrong to completely dismiss the idea of Teddy Bridgewater even being considered for the starting job of Denver Broncos QB and I would like to apologize to Teddy at this time. He seems like a good guy, and I can admit when I'm wrong.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
NFL
milehighsports.com

Broncos national power rankings: Skepticism with Teddy Bridgewater

The verdict is out and, believe it or not, the internet has an opinion on where the Broncos stack up against the rest of the league. Unfortunately, they didn’t fare very well in the minds of the national media. Honestly, it should come as no surprise that the Broncos are...
NFL
USA Today

Teddy Bridgewater, 5 other Broncos players elected team captains

Denver Broncos players elected six team captains last week and coach Vic Fangio revealed the voting results after Monday’s practice. On offense, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Corutland Sutton were voted captains. On defense, outside linebacker Von Miller and safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson were voted captains. Kicker Brandon McManus was voted the special teams captain.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy