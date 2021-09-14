CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Down, Investors Look to U.S. Inflation Data

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia ahead of U.S. inflation data that could hint at when the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin asset tapering. Gold futures inched down 0.09% to $1,792.85 by 12:07 AM ET (4:07 AM GMT). The dollar, which usually moves inversely to gold, inched down on Tuesday after climbing to a two-week high on Monday.

investing.com

Gold Down as Fed Hints at Faster-Than-Expected Interest Rate Hikes

Investing.com – Gold was down on Thursday morning in Asia, with the U.S. Federal Reserve signaling that asset tapering could begin within 2021 and that interest rate hikes could come sooner than expected as well. Gold futures fell 0.80% to $1764.65 by 11:48 PM ET (3:48 AM GMT). The dollar,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Soars On FOMC, But Evergrande USD Payment Is Biggest Risk

Investors drove the U.S. dollar sharply higher after the Federal Reserve made it very clear that it is ready to reduce asset purchases. According to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, it is “time to begin taper” and “if the economy progresses as expected, they may move at the next meeting.” But the big line is that ending taper by mid-2022 may be appropriate.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Australian Dollar Pops and Drops on Evergrande vs Fed

Forex tells a very interesting tale today. Following on from Evergrande’s extraordinarily dubious news and a PBoC liquidity injection yesterday, which dumped DXY, the Fed was hawkish which launched DXY:. The Australian dollar popped on the crosses but was whacked back down vs DXY:. Gold faded. Energy is driving the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Calmer world markets outweigh hawkish Fed, send dollar lower

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Thursday off one-month highs reached after the Federal Reserve set the stage for interest rate hikes next year and a pick-up in global market sentiment encouraged traders to foray out of the greenback. The Fed headlined a week of central bank meetings that...
MARKETS
investing.com

4 No-Brainer Mid-Cap Stocks to Invest in Right Now

Even though concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the Evergrande liquidity crisis could keep the stock market under pressure in the near term, many expect the economy to remain resilient. As such, quality mid-cap stocks Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), and Atkore (ATKR) could deliver solid returns in the coming months. These stocks have an overall ‘Strong Buy’ rating and favorable value and growth grades in our proprietary rating system. Read on.The major U.S. stock market indexes declined significantly on September 20 on investors’ pessimism surrounding China’s Evergrande Group, which might be on the brink of default. The stock market’s volatility can also be attributed to uncertainty regarding the timing of the Federal Reserve’s tapering activities and the increase in COVID-19 cases.
STOCKS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Off One-Month High; Traders Digest Fed Statement

Investing.com - The dollar eased lower in early European trade Thursday, retreating from a one-month high as traders digested the previous session’s Federal Reserve meeting and what it means for future monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bank of England expected to keep rates steady as inflation risks mount

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's central bank looks set to keep interest rates steady later on Thursday as it approaches the end-point of its 895 billion pound ($1.22 trillion) asset purchase programme and casts a wary eye over surging inflation pressures. Investors will be keen to see if more Monetary Policy...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Move Higher After Solid Session

Investing.com - U.S. futures ticked higher in overnight trade on Wednesday, as market participants reacted positively to the Federal Reserve’s commentary, as policymakers noted that they would soon start to wind back spending on asset purchases, initiated during the pandemic's height to help the economy. During regular trade on Wednesday,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Crypto markets soar after Fed commits to printing and Evergrande plans to pay its debt

The cryptocurrency ecosystem is showing signs of a recovery on Sept. 22 following a 48-hour corrective stint which saw Bitcoin and altcoins sell-off to their swing lows. Equities and crypto investors were clearly worried about the possible bankruptcy of China’s Evergrande real estate firm and many feared that the possible default could spark a global decline in financial markets.
MARKETS
investing.com

Key Bitcoin options 'fear' indicator reflects traders' regulatory concerns

After 46 consecutive days of trading above $42,000, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) started to show weakness on Sept. 21. Over the last three days, the 13% accumulated loss was enough to erase the hard-earned gains added since Aug. 6. Historicals also show that the previous bearish cycle took 79 days to regain the all-important $42,000 level.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Markets Closed Up Before Fed Decision

Major global markets closed in the green on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision and comments on the possibility of the central bank tapering its monthly asset purchases. Wall Street was trading up at 18h40, supported by strong performances from technology and financial shares. Markets...
STOCKS
investing.com

HSBC CEO sees market impact from Evergrande debt woes

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) PLC expects the debt problems involving embattled property developer China Evergrande Group to have an impact on capital markets but does not see any direct impact on the bank, its group CEO said. "I'd be naive to think that the turmoil in the market...
MARKETS
investing.com

China Evergrande Shares Climb as Investor Jitters Soothed For Now

Investing.com – China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) shares were back on an upward trend, with the heavily indebted property developer reaching an agreement to settle interest payments on a domestic bond was reached on Wednesday. The company’s Hong Kong shares jumped 10.57% to HK$2.51 ($0.32) by 12:58 AM ET (4:58 AM...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle higher for a second straight session

Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday for a second straight session, buoyed in part by a pullback in the U.S. dollar. Investors continued to gauge economic concerns tied to a downturn in China's property market and awaited a monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve due Wednesday. December gold rose $14.40, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,778.20 an ounce after climbing 0.7% on Monday.
MARKETS

