Raleigh, N.C. — Police said Wednesday that they have solved a 44-year-old murder case, but the suspect is already dead. Alma Jones, 77, was raped and killed in 1977, but no one was ever charged. In 2011, police were transferring boxes of evidence from older cases when they came across Jones' case and started looking into it again.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO