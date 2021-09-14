'Bar for the Course': OCBA golf outing draws crowd to course
The winning foursome featured (left to right) John Hohmeier, Ben Gonek, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge David Groner, and Michael Rataj. (On the left) Golf Committee Co-chairs Lynn Sirich, a past president of the Oakland County Bar Foundation, and Russ Carniak share a smile before the August 31 outing. (On the right) Representing The Legal News at the outing were (left to right) Mark and Abbey Werder, Annie Endres, and Tom Kirvan.legalnews.com
