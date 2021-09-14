CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca Scientist Says Boosters May Not Be Necessary To All

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA leading scientist behind the AstraZeneca vaccine said that COVID-19 booster shots may not be necessary for the majority of people, according to an article published by The Telegraph on Thursday. Sarah Gilbert, a professor of Vaccinology at Oxford University, told The Telegraph that immunity from the vaccine is “lasting...

Sacramento Bee

COVID booster shot: Is it necessary and who can get it?

An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) met last Friday and determined that booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are not necessary at this time for all people 16 years and older. During the meeting, government officials, scientists and other public health experts debated the necessity of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
AFP

EU commissioner hopeful people vaccinated with AstraZeneca can enter US

While Washington has not authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, a European commissioner on Monday expressed hope that travelers from the continent inoculated with the jab will soon be able to enter the United States. The US government on Monday announced that starting November 1, it will lift the pandemic travel ban on all air passengers who are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing. The unprecedented travel restrictions had raised tensions between the United States and its European allies and had kept relatives, friends and business travelers around the world separated for many months as the pandemic grinds on. In an interview in Washington with AFP, Thierry Breton, European commissioner for internal market, said the new order covers people vaccinated with jabs recognized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PHARMACEUTICALS
WISH-TV

Scientists question need for COVID-19 boosters, say 3rd shot may disrupt path to full protection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Both Moderna and Pfizer are seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots six months after full vaccination. Studies published by both pharmaceutical giants show protection from the vaccine weakens at the six-month time frame, but these studies are based on the decline in antibodies. However, antibodies only tell half the story.
SCIENCE
Arab American News

Pfizer says booster shots safe, necessary in report to FDA

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released new data regarding booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine. In the data, Pfizer said that vaccine booster shots would restore protection against COVID-19 up to 95 percent in real-world settings. Pfizer also noted that it would be safe and...
INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

COVID Booster Shots ‘Not Appropriate’ Right Now, Scientists Say

COVID-19 booster shots aren’t yet needed to protect most people against the coronavirus, according to new research published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet. CNBC reports that a group of scientists, including two senior Federal Drug Administration officials and members of the World Health Organization, came to the conclusion while studying the efficacy of the authorized COVID vaccines against the rapidly spreading Delta variant. “Current evidence does not... appear to show a need for boosting in the general population, in which efficacy against severe disease remains high,” the scientists state. They add that boosters are “not appropriate at this stage in the pandemic.” “If unnecessary boosting causes significant adverse reactions, there could be implications for vaccine acceptance that go beyond COVID-19 vaccines,” they warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CW33

Mass COVID boosters may not be needed, says vaccine creator

LONDON (AP) — Booster shots to extend the protection of COVID-19 vaccines may be unnecessary for many people, a leading scientist behind the AstraZeneca vaccine said on Friday. Oxford University Professor Sarah Gilbert told The Telegraph newspaper that immunity from the vaccine was holding up well — even against the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shropshire Star

Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines ‘are safe to use as booster shots’

The JCVI is meeting on Thursday, with a decision on who should get a third booster shot expected in the coming days. The UK’s medicines watchdog has said the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines are safe to use as booster jabs. The move by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine

An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention convened on Wednesday to debate which Americans should get COVID-19 booster shots and when — a question that has proved more contentious than the Biden administration apparently expected.The meeting came days after a different advisory group — this one serving the Food and Drug Administration — overwhelmingly rejected a sweeping White House plan to dispense third shots to nearly everyone. Instead, that panel endorsed booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine only for senior citizens and those at high risk from the virus.While the COVID-19 vaccines continue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Baltimore Sun

‘Typhoid Mary’ still stalks the world, but Maryland scientists show older vaccine works against the old foe

Even as COVID-19 continues its rampage across the globe, an older health nemesis continues a more clandestine and increasingly deadly spread. Typhoid infects an estimated 11 million people a year and kills more than 160,000, largely in Asian and African countries with poor water and sanitation systems. Long treatable with antibiotics, the disease is growing resistant now, prompting health ...
MARYLAND STATE
Boston Globe

Africa variants may derail global COVID-19 fight, scientists say

The proliferation of Covid-19 variants in Africa, partly attributed to the low rates of vaccination on the continent, could lead to vaccine-evading mutations that complicate attempts to end the pandemic, a group of 112 African and 25 international organizations said. A study of genomes from 33 African nations and two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedPage Today

The Rising, Devastating Trends in Meth Use

The number of overdose deaths involving psychostimulants besides cocaine -- primarily methamphetamine -- increased by 180% in recent years, a cross-sectional study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) found. Using data from both the National Surveys on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) and the National Vital Statistics System...
HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

