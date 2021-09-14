School District Denies That Voicemail Says ‘Woke Special Services’

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is under investigation over its recent decision banning mask requirements in schools. In a 4-page letter to the TEA, the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights says it has not yet determined if the agency is in violation of any law and is leaving that to the investigation. To date, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against school districts for mandating masks on school campuses. That is where the Office of Civil Rights takes issue. The federal investigation will gather evidence to determine if Texas’ ban...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO