Is The Taliban Now The Most Well Equipped Islamic Militancy On Earth?

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan last month, the group took possession of a U.S.-funded weapons stockpile worth tens of billions of dollars. “No one has any accounting of exactly what survived the last weeks of the collapse and fell into Taliban hands, and even before the collapse, SIGAR had publicly reported no accounting was possible in many districts,” Center for Strategic and International Studies analyst Anthony Cordesman told The Washington Post.

