State Bar honors former AG Kelley with video

legalnews.com
 9 days ago

Former Michigan Attorney General Frank Kelley has been named the 42nd Michigan Legal Milestone, an honor reserved for the most impactful people and events in Michigan legal history. Frank Kelley served as the 50th attorney general for the state of Michigan from 1961 to 1999 and was selected in 2020...

