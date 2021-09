Cheryl Burke is gearing up for “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30 — her 24th as a pro — but she may very well hang up her “Dancing” (and dancing) shoes after that. “You know as a dancer, especially as a woman, our career — it doesn’t last very long. The fact that I’m 37 and still sambaing out there and shimmying is pretty unheard of,” Burke said on Tuesday’s “Tamron Hall” when asked if this season will be her last (watch below). “I’m not in the competitive level anymore, but still, I also have to understand that I have arthritis...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO