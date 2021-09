News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When looking to purchase a new heating or air conditioning system, there can be some tempting bids or prices offered by contractors. The difference in price between one contractor and another may raise a red flag when prices are so far apart it doesn’t feel right. Usually, the red flag is a warning that needs to be heeded. Many licensed, insured, and legit contractors will have higher prices than a company that is working under the table without the requirements of local laws.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO