Police Chief Allan Shields is set to present the department's quarterly report to the Danville Town Council during the next regular meeting on Tuesday evening. Highlights of the report include a drop in overall crime, but a major increase in injury-causing collisions in the first half of 2021, compared to the last half of 2020. Shields will also present on the department's inaugural Citizens' Academy this spring, and other department outreach efforts.

DANVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO