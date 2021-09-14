CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Ty'Son Williams: Scores in debut

Williams rushed nine times for 65 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 33-27 overtime loss to the Raiders. He also caught three of four targets for 29 yards. Williams started at tailback in his first career game after the slew of devastating injuries recently endured by the Ravens' backfield. To his credit, the undrafted BYU product got things rolling with a 21-yard catch on Baltimore's second drive, which he capped with a 35-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-one play later on. In doing so, Williams showed nice burst up the middle and finished with a rather commendable stat line overall. However, despite signing mere days ago, veteran Latavius Murray was also immediately incorporated into the offense, and he topped Williams with 10 carries, gaining 28 yards and scoring once himself and seeing much of his action late in the game after Williams whiffed on a couple pass-protection assignments. Although the Ravens will certainly be pleased by the rookie's performance, especially on such short notice, it'll be interesting to see whether they stick with him as their starter in the upcoming weeks or lean more on the veteran options they've brought aboard, namely Murray and current practice-squad members Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman. In the end, it could prove to be a committee approach, which includes star quarterback Lamar Jackson running as well, but Williams at least helped his cause with a mostly solid showing Monday.

