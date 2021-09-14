CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers' Nick Bosa: Wreaks havoc in return to action

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Bosa (knee) recorded four tackles (all solo), three tackles for a loss and a sack in Sunday's 41-33 win over the Lions. Bosa was making his return from a torn ACL that he suffered in the early stages of the 2020 campaign. The 23-year-old phenom looked like his former dominant self, even in a competitive matchup against prized rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell. The key for Bosa and his IDP managers was that he finished the contest with no setbacks to the surgically-repaired knee. Bosa and the 49ers' defense will look to contain Jalen Hurts in a Week 2 matchup against the Eagles on Sunday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
49erswebzone

George Kittle, Nick Bosa ‘confident’ and ‘excited’ about 49ers outlook as season begins

367 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. After a long offseason, training camp and preseason to follow up everything that they went through in 2020, it's safe to say the San Francisco 49ers are itching to get their 2021 regular season underway this Sunday against the Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT).
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers in Five: Nick Bosa’s scouting report on Jalen Hurts

Nick Bosa isn’t the most chatty player behind the podium, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t say a lot while he’s there. During a media session yesterday, Bosa offered the following scouting report on Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts:. “This guy’s definitely different than Kyler [Murray] and different from Russell [Wilson]....
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Lions: Kyle Shanahan discusses plan for Dee Ford, Nick Bosa, explains Josh Norman signing

202 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers defense should be much improved with the returns of edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford. Both are coming off significant injuries, missing most of last season. Ford appeared in just one game before a back injury sidelined him. Bosa's 2020 campaign ended with an ACL injury during Week 2.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
The Associated Press

Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa lead 49ers past Eagles 17-11

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t thinking about Trey Lance coming into the game. He was too busy using his own legs to convert first downs. Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Lions: Nick Bosa, Dee Ford assess their performance in return from injury

405 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. High on the list of positives for the San Francisco 49ers in their season-opening 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday was the performance of pass rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, who were both effective in their first games back from injuries that held them out for most of the 2020 season.
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Nick Bosa: Full participant in practice

Bosa (knee) participated fully in practice Wednesday. With a Week 1 return expected, Bosa handled team reps in training camp last week and finally saw his first full practice Wednesday. The star defensive end remains on track for a start in the season opener Sunday against Detroit.
NFL
Seattle Times

49ers defense to get big boost from healthy Nick Bosa

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers defense had a different feel once star edge rusher Nick Bosa returned to practice. Now, after nearly a year-long wait, the Niners can’t wait to see Bosa’s dominance in a game when he returns from a knee injury in the season opener at Detroit on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Lions#The Eagles#American Football#Acl#Idp
49erswebzone

Kocurek excited for return of Nick Bosa, Dee Ford after 49ers pass rushers reached ‘lowest of lows’

169 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It has been a rigorous offseason for San Francisco 49ers pass rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford. Both exited last season early due to injuries. First, a back injury sidelined Ford after Week 1. Then, during Week 2, Bosa exited after suffering a torn ACL on that awful MetLife Stadium field.
NFL
49erswebzone

Baldy reveals why Nick Bosa is the 49ers player he is most excited to watch

149 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. For those who may have doubted, George Kittle has repeatedly said that his San Francisco 49ers teammate, Nick Bosa, is pretty good at football. Unfortunately, fans didn't see much of the defensive end in his second NFL season, as his sophomore campaign was cut short by an ACL injury.
NFL
FanSided

49ers news: How T.J. Watt deal with Steelers sets market for Nick Bosa

The 49ers have to be closely monitoring what the Steelers did with T.J. Watt, making him the NFL’s top-paid defender, and Nick Bosa could follow soon. At some point, the San Francisco 49ers know they’ll have to make a tough decision with regards to their top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, EDGE Nick Bosa, who was so dominant that year, he took home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Detroit Lions: San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa gives Penei Sewell high marks

The Detroit Lions showed some surprising grit on Sunday when they nearly came all the way back from down 38-10 to beat the San Francisco 49ers. Detroit's potential game-tying drive came up short in San Francisco territory, and the Niners came away with a 41-33 victory. But the second half represented something to build off for the Lions, who gained 430 yards as a team.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Nick Bosa, Dee Ford play plenty, emerge healthy in returns

DETROIT -- The pass rusher was right: He wasn’t on a pitch count. The 49ers didn’t ease Nick Bosa back into action during Sunday’s 41-33 season-opening win over the Lions, which was Bosa’s first game since he suffered a torn ACL and cartilage damage 357 days earlier. Bosa, who had said he wouldn’t be limited, played 51 of 92 snaps, logging the second-most playing time among the 49ers’ defensive linemen behind Arik Armstead (60 snaps).
NFL
NFL

49ers' Nick Bosa believes Lions OT Penei Sewell is 'going to be good'

Lions first-round draft pick Penei Sewell spent the offseason transitioning to right tackle, a wobbly experience in which the rookie struggled through the preseason. However, with Taylor Decker going on IR to open the season, Sewell found himself back at left tackle, where he played at Oregon. The rookie held...
NFL
Vacaville Reporter

49ers’ Nick Bosa on his knee recovery before facing Eagles: ‘Physically, I’m there’

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Amid a daily dose of 49ers’ injury distress comes this welcomed counterpoint: Nick Bosa is feeling great. “It was nice to get out there, get (51) plays on turf, and feel great,” Bosa said. “I’m ecstatic about that, being out there with the guys and knowing my body is ready for the season.”
NFL
FanSided

49ers vs. Lions: Proof Nick Bosa was held without penalty being called

A photo is circulating on Twitter that shows 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa’s jersey wasn’t in the best of shape after the Lions game on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers defensive line getting held without penalty on the opposition has been a long-running complaint for Niners fans, most notably late in the franchise’s Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in February of 2020.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy