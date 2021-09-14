49ers' Nick Bosa: Wreaks havoc in return to action

Bosa (knee) recorded four tackles (all solo), three tackles for a loss and a sack in Sunday's 41-33 win over the Lions. Bosa was making his return from a torn ACL that he suffered in the early stages of the 2020 campaign. The 23-year-old phenom looked like his former dominant self, even in a competitive matchup against prized rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell. The key for Bosa and his IDP managers was that he finished the contest with no setbacks to the surgically-repaired knee. Bosa and the 49ers' defense will look to contain Jalen Hurts in a Week 2 matchup against the Eagles on Sunday.