Padres' Yu Darvish: Crushed for eight runs

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Darvish (8-10) allowed eight runs on six hits and three walks over four innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Giants. Nearly all of the damage against Darvish came via the long ball as he coughed up four homers in the ugly outing. Five of the runs came in the first inning, including a three-run shot by Evan Longoria. The veteran righty then yielded a pair of home runs in the fourth. It was the first time he's given up multiple homers in a start since July 31 and he's allowed at least four runs in six of his last eight appearances. Darvish's ERA is up to 4.32 with a 177:36 K:BB through 150 innings. He's lined up to take the mound in St. Louis this weekend.

