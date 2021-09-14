Rangers' Spencer Howard: Crushed in loss

Howard (0-4) picked up a loss after he only lasted 1.1 innings, surrendering six runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two versus the Astros on Monday. The 25-year-old was tagged for three runs in the first inning and then three more in the second before getting pulled. Howard now owns a 7.38 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 39 innings this season. He is on an innings limit still after being reinstated from the COVID-19 list on Sept. 8 and his next opportunity to start is tentatively scheduled for Sunday versus the White Sox.