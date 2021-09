3. Arbor View (4-1) 4. Desert Pines (2-1) Around 5A: Gorman’s last-minute collapse at Hamilton (Arizona) on Friday cost it with a tumble from No. 7 to No. 21 in USA Today’s national poll. The Gaels begin their Desert League slate by hosting an Arbor View team that has won four straight, including a come-from behind 22-21 victory over Desert Pines last week. … Liberty will host Faith Lutheran to open Mountain League play. … Desert Pines will look to bounce back from its loss to Arbor View that snapped a 15-game regular-season winning streak by hosting Centennial in a Mountain League opener. Desert Pines and Centennial last met in the 2019 Class 4A state semifinals, a game won by Centennial 20-7. … Palo Verde has won three straight after its opening loss to Desert Pines and hosts Foothill to begin Desert League play.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 HOURS AGO