Giants' Dominic Leone: Solid in opener role

 9 days ago

Leone allowed a hit and struck out one batter in two scoreless innings as the opener in Monday's win over San Diego. He did not factor in the decision. Leone needed just 18 pitches (15 strikes) to roll through two shutout frames in Monday's victory. It didn't hurt that the Giants' offense racked up five runs in the first inning. The 29-year-old lowered his ERA to 1.41 through 46 appearances this season and has given up just one earned run over his last 14 innings.

