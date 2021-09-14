CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Jose Siri: Hits first two homers

 9 days ago

Siri went 4-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs in Monday's victory over the Rangers. The rookie hit his first career long ball off A.J. Alexy in the third inning, driving in Jake Meyers. He then hit a two RBI single in the fifth before notching a solo home run in the eighth inning. Since being called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sept. 3, Siri has collected five hits in nine at-bats while scoring five times, driving in five runs and stealing two bases.

