Astros' Jose Siri: Hits first two homers

Urquidy (7-3) earned the win Wednesday against Texas, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings. A run-scoring groundout by Yonny Hernandez in the third inning was the lone blemish on the day for Urquidy, who put together a quality start after going just a combined 8.2 innings over his three previous outings. The 26-year-old has lost just once since the start of May and now owns a 3.38 ERA and 78:17 K:BB in 90.2 innings overall this season. He's scheduled to face the Angels on the road in his next start.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO