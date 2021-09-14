Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Blasts two homers

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvarez 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, four runs and a walk in Monday's win over the Rangers. The 24-year-old took Wes Benjamin deep in the second inning with Jose Altuve on base and then hit a solo blast in the seventh off of Hyeon-Jong Yang. Alvarez is now at 30 homers and 94 RBI on the season, both of which are career highs. The home runs were his first since August 29 and he had struggled to a .241 batting average with only two RBI over 10 games in the month of September prior to Monday.

