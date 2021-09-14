Heated mask and COVID vaccine talk during Pueblo City Council work session

View more in
Pueblo, CO
Colorado Springs music venues ask for proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.,(KRDO) - More performance venues across Southern Colorado are now requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon entry to their events. For The Black Sheep music venue, you must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, it’s their newest policy to ensure the safety of their staff. It's one music venue that isn't The post Colorado Springs music venues ask for proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test appeared first on KRDO.
Parkview Medical Center mandates vaccine for all employees
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, which has 1,058 employees, has mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, medical providers, volunteers, students, contract staff, vendors, and board members. The deadline for employees to get the shot is November 1. Employees that do not comply with the vaccine...
Second traffic enforcement team-up this year conducted Wednesday in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With last week's double fatality crash in mind, authorities stepped up traffic enforcement along Interstate 25 between the Douglas and Pueblo county lines. KRDO Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado State Patrol began their patrols at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and were scheduled to end The post Second traffic enforcement team-up this year conducted Wednesday in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
Case involving Colorado Springs contractor sledgehammering bathroom under review by DA’s office
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned the now-viral Colorado Springs contractor who took a sledgehammer to a bathroom he renovated could lose his contractor's license and face criminal charges. A viral video showing the moments Terry Gregory, a co-owner of Dream Home Remodels of Colorado, and bashed the bathroom tiles he just The post Case involving Colorado Springs contractor sledgehammering bathroom under review by DA’s office appeared first on KRDO.
Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event helps with vital resources
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- On Tuesday morning, homeless veterans lined up for the 23rd annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans. One veteran, David, served eight years in the Army and finds himself now living on the streets for a second time. He's one of the more than 300 homeless veterans living in Colorado Springs. The The post Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event helps with vital resources appeared first on KRDO.
Group protests vaccine requirements outside two Colorado Springs hospitals
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Monday morning a group of people protested vaccination requirements outside UCHealth and Children's Colorado in Colorado Springs. The group, Patriots for Life, declined to speak on camera but offered a statement. The statement says they're a group of concerned, peaceful, and law-abiding patriotic citizens. They oppose the discrimination of the The post Group protests vaccine requirements outside two Colorado Springs hospitals appeared first on KRDO.
Homecoming dance blamed for Covid-19 outbreak at TCA
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- High school students at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs will be on remote learning until Wednesday, September 29, after an outbreak of COVID-19 on campus. Tisha Harris, a spokesperson for the charter school in Academy District 20, told KRDO late Wednesday that 10 students had tested positive, and many The post Homecoming dance blamed for Covid-19 outbreak at TCA appeared first on KRDO.
27th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival begins Friday, Sept. 24
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 27th Annual Chile and Frijoles Festival in Pueblo begins Friday, September 24. Wednesday, Pueblo County officials released a video highlighting farmers preparing for the festival. The 27th annual Chile & Frijoles Festival kicks off on Friday in Pueblo! Here is a preview video highlighting our farmers! pic.twitter.com/zloRnb3ueI— Pueblo County, CO The post 27th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival begins Friday, Sept. 24 appeared first on KRDO.
Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center temporarily closed for construction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City is temporarily closing the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center for construction. On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the summit and visitors center will be closed while crews finish paving work. This restriction also applies to picking up guests from the Cog Railway. Weather permitting, visitors will be able The post Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center temporarily closed for construction appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo City Council approves “Premium Pay” for police, first responders
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo police officer and firefighters who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic will soon get a pay raise, according to KRDO's news partner The Pueblo Chieftain City council approved the premium pay resolution at a September 13th meeting. Nearly $1.1 million will be allocated to those first responders from the city's $36.7 million The post Pueblo City Council approves “Premium Pay” for police, first responders appeared first on KRDO.
City of Colorado Springs celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., - On Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs read a resolution proclaiming September 15th through October 15th Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate and honor past and present leaders of the Latin community. Yolanda Avila, who represents District Four and has been a part of the Colorado Springs City Council for five years, The post City of Colorado Springs celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month appeared first on KRDO.
Fallen Firefighter Memorial Remembrance held at Memorial Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest firefighter's union in the U.S. and Canada will conduct a virtual service honoring members who died protecting their communities. The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will hold a virtual Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Remembrance on Saturday, September 18 at 11:00 a.m. MST. The names of 225 firefighters The post Fallen Firefighter Memorial Remembrance held at Memorial Park appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County health officials share data on how many UCHealth patients are unvaccinated
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Public Health increased the regional hospital capacity alert level as hospitalizations continue to rise. Beginning Thursday, health officials changed the regional hospital capacity from orange to orange-red on the COVID-19 data dashboard. EPCPH says this comes at the direction of regional hospital and health care leadership. The post El Paso County health officials share data on how many UCHealth patients are unvaccinated appeared first on KRDO.
Destructive TikTok challenge wreaks havoc on Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- School districts across the nation are having property stolen and damaged due to a new viral trend and now it is happening in Colorado Springs. The popular app called Tik Tok has become a host for students to post themselves stealing school property in an effort to gain likes and The post Destructive TikTok challenge wreaks havoc on Colorado Springs school appeared first on KRDO.
Revitalization project coming to old Rustic Hills shopping center in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's located at the intersection of Academy and Palmer Park boulevards, only a shell of its former glory from when it opened in early 1966. Pikes Peak Library District People have a hard time remembering when the former Rustic Hills North shopping center was fully occupied and in business; it The post Revitalization project coming to old Rustic Hills shopping center in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Fort Carson hosts Heroes for Hiring Career Summit
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A “Hiring our Heroes Career Summit” highlighting approximately 90 employers from across the nation will be hosted by Fort Carson and the U.S. National Chamber of Commerce Foundation on post this Thursday. The career fair will be at the Elkhorn ConfeThe event will kick off with professional development training at McMahon Theater from 8 a.m. The post Fort Carson hosts Heroes for Hiring Career Summit appeared first on KRDO.
Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates grand opening, Sept. 18
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity will be celebrating its grand opening for the second Habitat ReStore on Saturday, Sept. 18. The goal is to help keep tons of material out of the landfill - about 1,500 tons of material just this past year. Habitat ReStore rely on generous donations The post Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates grand opening, Sept. 18 appeared first on KRDO.
