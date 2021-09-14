Heated mask and COVID vaccine talk during Pueblo City Council work session

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.,(KRDO) - More performance venues across Southern Colorado are now requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon entry to their events. For The Black Sheep music venue, you must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, it’s their newest policy to ensure the safety of their staff. It's one music venue that isn't The post Colorado Springs music venues ask for proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO