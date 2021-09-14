CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX successfully launches Starlink satellites into orbit from West Coast

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVXpu_0bvHdFNu00
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space late Monday with a payload of 51 satellites on board. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully launched a stack of Starlink satellites into space Monday night, the first such launch since May.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off through a cloud of fog on schedule at 8:55 p.m. PDT from Space Launch Complex 4E at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying 51 Starlink satellites into space, which were deployed about 30 minutes later.

SpaceX confirmed the communication satellites had been deployed via Twitter as they began their journey away from one another toward their operational orbit.

The booster was also retrieved upon its autonomous drone ship "I Still Love You" in the Pacific Ocean after it detached from stage one of the rocket, which carried the satellites into space.

It was the 10th flight for the booster and 90th overall retrieval, SpaceX said.

Though visibility on the ground was weak, weather was 100% favorable for the launch, Youmei Zhou, a propulsion engineer with SpaceX, said during the event broadcast.

It was the first Starlink launch since May, and the first West Coast Starlink mission as well as SpaceX's first for the year from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Zhou said this 16th Starlink launch of the year represents "a huge leap forward" as the satellites being carried into space will be testing fully operational optical inter satellite links, also known as space lasers, to communicate with one another instead of needing to use radio frequencies to be relayed between one another via ground operations.

"Fewer pings to ground stations means Starlink will be able to both expand and improve service especially in very remote areas," she said. "All future Starlink satellites will feature optical space lasers."

The launch of the 229-foot rocket was carried out at the California site as the satellites are to be placed in polar orbit, which Zhou said will provide them with "near global coverage."

Including Monday's launch, SpaceX has conducted 32 in its mission to provide high-speed, low-latency Internet worldwide. Its most recent previous launch was in late may when it deployed 60 Starlink satellites into orbit.

More than a half million people have either put in an order or a deposit for the Internet service with its beta service available in numerous countries, SpaceX said.

Comments / 1

Related
Long Beach Post

Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite

There are more than 27,000 pieces of “space junk” being tracked by the U.S. Department of Defense as they orbit the Earth, according to NASA. In 2023, Rocket Lab will launch a demonstration satellite meant to remove orbital debris, the Long Beach-based company announced Tuesday. The post Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Independent

Billionaires rocketing into space draw UN chief's red glare

Space, we have an equity problem.When three billionaires rocketed into space this summer, they did more than escape Earth’s surly bonds, they helped spread “a malady of mistrust” plaguing an all-too hungry world, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told other world leaders Tuesday.In his opening speech to the General Assembly, a grim Guterres highlighted the gap between the rich and poor with “billionaires joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth ”In July, billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos flew into space on private rockets that their companies built, gathering worldwide attention in their short trips that didn’t make...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover

NASA on Monday announced it would land an ice-seeking rover on a region of the Moon's south pole called the Nobile Crater in 2023. "Nobile Crater is an impact crater near the south pole that was born through a collision with another smaller celestial body," Lori Glaze, director of NASA's planetary science division told reporters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Entrepreneur

SpaceX Launches First Tourism Mission Into Orbit

Inspiration4, the first-ever tourism mission into space, launched Wednesday morning. Four people were onboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which departed from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. According to a release from SpaceX, which is one of Elon Musk’s companies, the spaceflight mission launched at 8:02:56 p.m ET. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pinalcentral.com

SpaceX launches 4 amateurs into earth orbit

SpaceX's first private flight has blasted off with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor. It's the first time a rocket streaked toward orbit with an all-amateur crew, with no professional astronauts on board. (Sept. 15)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
96krock.com

SpaceX To Launch First All-Civilian Crew Into Orbit

Tonight, SpaceX is set to launch its first all-civilian crew into orbit from Cape Canaveral, FL. The crew will board the Crew Dragon capsule on top of a reusable Falcon 9 rocket to embark on the Inspiration4 mission, the first flight into orbit without any professional astronauts on board. The...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Weather Channel

SpaceX Successfully Completes Launch of Inspiration4 Mission; Sends Four Civilians to Space, to Orbit Around Earth!

Inspiration4, run by tech billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX, has launched its first all-civilian mission to orbit on Thursday. SpaceX's charity-driven mission named Inspiration4 lifted off at 8:02 pm EDT Wednesday (5.30 am IST Thursday) aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Soyuz mission launches 34 OneWeb satellites to orbit

Arianespace and Starsem have launched 34 more internet communication satellites of the OneWeb constellation to a low Earth orbit (LEO). The launch occurred at 18:07:19 UTC (14:07:19 EDT) on Tuesday, September 14 from Site 31/6 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on a Soyuz 2.1b/Fregat rocket. OneWeb satellites 289 to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Florida Times-Union

SpaceX launch: Where to see Inspiration4 crew liftoff from Space Coast, Treasure Coast, Volusia County

Tech billionaire Jared Isaacman is commander of the Inspiration4 mission. Hayley Arceneaux, Inspiration4 astronaut, is a cancer survivor and health care worker. Chris Sembroski, an Inspiration4 astronaut, won his seat via a raffle. Dr. Sian Proctor, Inspiration4 astronaut, is an educator and trained pilot. Launches are always exciting, especially nighttime...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
CNET

Tonight's SpaceX rocket launch signals new phase for Starlink

Elon Musk's SpaceX is gearing up for a big flight Wednesday, when the company officially enters the space tourism business by launching four civilians to space on the Inspiration4 mission. But another Falcon 9 launch Monday evening marks the beginning of the next phase of development for the company's pioneering Starlink satellite broadband network.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Rocket Launch#Advertisement Liftoff
SpaceNews.com

SpaceX launches first dedicated polar Starlink mission

WASHINGTON — SpaceX launched its first dedicated polar Starlink mission Sept. 13 as the company moves into the next phase of deployment of its broadband satellite constellation. A Falcon 9 lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 11:55 p.m. Eastern. The rocket’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX begins second Starlink shell with Vandenberg launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying a total of 51 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. This was the first launch in support of deploying the second shell of Starlink satellites. The Falcon 9 lifted off from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 4-East (SLC-4E)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
news4sanantonio.com

SpaceX's Starlink satellite rockets across Bakersfield night sky

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KBAK/KBFX) — If you blinked you might have missed it, or perhaps you thought you saw a meteor going across the night sky in Bakersfield Monday. It was in fact SpaxeX's new Starlink satellite that launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Starlink satellite was one of 51...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NASASpaceFlight.com

First Starlink shell nearing completion as SpaceX gears up for more launches

SpaceX has been working for over seven years on the planning, production, and deployment of their Starlink satellite internet constellation, with the first regulatory filings dating back to 2014. Now heading into the latter stages of 2021, the company is nearing completion of the initial deployment for the constellation and preparing to expand its capabilities with extended geographic coverage and updated designs of both the satellites and ground equipment in their network.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Apophis: The asteroid we thought might hit us

On Friday, April 13, 2029, Earth will experience a dramatic close encounter with the asteroid 99942 Apophis. The 1,120 feet (340-meter) wide object will pass within just 19,000 miles (31,000 km) of our home planet — a distance that brings it closer than most geostationary satellites. Thanks to the tremendous...
ASTRONOMY
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
184K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy