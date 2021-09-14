CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Forum: Freedom has slowly eroded

By JAMES T. HOLLAND
Winchester Star
 9 days ago

The fundamental reasons for creating, and designing a government based on individual freedom are summarized in the Constitution of the United States of America. The justifications for the new government are outlined clearly in the Declaration of Independence. During its 200 years, America became the greatest country on earth simply because it unleashed the boundless energy and creativity of a free people. During this time freedom was secured for all Americans through wars, amendments to the Constitution, voting rights, discrimination protections, and other improvements to our laws. However, over the last several decades, freedom has slowly began to erode. Both political parties are to blame for the thousands of new laws and regulations that have resulted in a bloated, inefficient, unaffordable, and out-of-control federal government. Unless Americans unite to restore freedom, and drastically reform regulations, tax policy, and reckless spending, the American Dream is doomed. Unfortunately, we are not united, and the current political divide is getting worse. Many Americans are apathetic, uninformed, and unaware of the danger.

www.winchesterstar.com

