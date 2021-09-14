CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathleen Parker: 9/11 broke us. And we are far from healed.

By KATHLEEN PARKER
Winchester Star
 9 days ago

For years after President John F. Kennedy's assassination in November 1963, people would ask, "Where were you when you heard the news?" For a younger generation, it's "Where were you on 9/11?" Most everyone over the age of 30 can tell you. But 20 years later, a more apt question...

The Guardian

Twenty years on from 9/11, is US democracy working?

From 9/11 to the storming of the Capitol, a new book by Biden biographer Evan Osnos covers a tumultuous period of US history. He talks to David Smith about Trump, Afghanistan and the beginning of a new era. In the months after the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks on New...
sdstandardnow.com

What lessons have we learned from 9/11? How will we remember the day our nation was attacked? We are still unsure.

For decades, Americans talked about where they were on Dec. 7, 1941. My parents both recalled that late fall Sunday. Dad was 21, Mom just 12, and they would not meet for several more years. But decades later, when we talked about A Date Which Will Live in Infamy, both had clear memories of how they learned of the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor.
Cleveland.com

Twenty years after 9/11, we grieve, remember, and reflect on how it changed us, and the world

Americans alive on Sept. 11, 2001, were born in one world and live today in another, thanks to the mass murders committed that day by a 19-member terrorist gang of al-Qaida aircraft hijackers at New York’s World Trade Center, at northern Virginia’s Pentagon, and in rural Pennsylvania, where heroic passengers forced the crash of one hijacked plane.
Osama Bin Laden
John F. Kennedy
Donald Trump
Minneapolis Star Tribune

9/11 changed us

After the attacks on the World Trade Center, Americans — and particularly New Yorkers — were told that we needed to go about our lives as we normally would to demonstrate to the terrorists that they hadn't won. Shop, officials told us. Go out to eat. Travel. As our mayor...
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
MSNBC

Trump, Republicans and white evangelicals are forming a powerful trifecta

According to new analysis from Pew Research center, "evangelical" doesn’t mean born-again anymore; it means Republican. Of course, evangelicals have embraced the Republican party since the late 1970s, but, per the analysis, more white Americans adopted the evangelical label between 2016 and 2020, years that include former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns and his time in the White House.
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
