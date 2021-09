EDITOR: Thank you for publishing the story of Jack Grandcolas and the devastating 9/11 loss of his wife, Lauren, on Flight 93 (“A long path to peace after wife’s fateful flight,” Saturday). We would all do well to remember his words about sharing “common ground” and “the power of unity under a common purpose.” Regardless of what we individually believe, we face challenges that will call on our best common effort — pandemics, natural disasters, climate change. We have differences of opinion, beliefs and ideologies, but we are not one another’s enemies. Lauren Grandcolas and the others on Flight 93 showed the way.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO