A 10-run second inning would propel the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans to a 13-0 victory over Chattanooga Valley Thursday afternoon at Ridgeland High School. Josie Lewis went 2 for 3 with four RBIs in the victory. Camdyn Carter had two hits, including a double, to go with one RBI. Abby Logan had a hit and drove in two runs, while Laney Wilson, Kinleigh Custer and Maddie Harvey all had one RBI apiece.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO