Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 9/13

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EgzT_0bvHZxZ000 The broad markets bounced back from their weeklong losing streak, with the exception of the Nasdaq. However, ARK funds struggled over the course of the day. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, down 0.3% on the day, while ARKG underperformed the rest of the group, down 2.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 13, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place on that day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some purchases we would highlight in this fund: 44,521 shares of Coinbase, 228,376 shares of Discovery, & 59,794 share of Workday.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 93,212 shares of Personalis, 338,363 shares of Somalogic, 138,100 shares of Berkeley Lights, & 367,810 shares of 1Life Healthcare.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 250,366 shares of Signify Health & 480,982 shares of Invitae

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few purchases of note in this fund: 96,888 shares of Markforged, & 25,000 shares of Komatsu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 373,612 shares of Khosla Ventures, 153,075 shares of Robinhood, 19,300 shares of Disney, 57,302 shares of Coinbase, & 47,549 shares of Zoom Video.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS.

Check out all the purchases here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 44,521
ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 228,376
ARKF Buy WDAY WORKDAY INC 59,794
ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 93,212
ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 9,000
ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 338,363
ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 138,100
ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 367,810
ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 480,982
ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 250,366
ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 75,815
ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 137,577
ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 96,888
ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 25,000
ARKW Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 15,000
ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 373,612
ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 153,075
ARKW Buy DIS WALT DISNEY CO/THE 19,300
ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 57,302
ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 50,000
ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 47,549

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

realtytimes.com

What’s the Deal with Investment Companies Buying Houses?

There’s been a lot in the news lately about investment companies—namely big ones like BlackRock, going into communities and buying up all the properties. The home market has been explosive over the past year, with mortgage rates at historic lows and the pandemic leading many people to want to change their living environment all at once.
MarketWatch

First Watch Restaurant Group sets IPO terms to raise up to $189 million

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based daytime restaurant chain is looking to raise up to $189.2 million. The company is offering 9.46 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $20 a share. With 57.63 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing would value the company at up to $1.15 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FWRG." BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $1.8 million on revenue of $281.1 million in the six months ended June 27, after a loss of $31.4 million on revenue of $133.2 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public during a record year for IPOs, and at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 2.5%.
Fortune

Cathie Wood is prepared to ‘peel out’ of Tesla

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Cathie Wood would sell Tesla Inc. if its price hit her five-year target in the coming year. The electric-vehicle maker’s stock is now roughly $750 and her base price target in five years is $3,000,...
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

We now live in a world where the word "trillion" is used quite frequently -- and not just when discussing the epic scale of government budgets. A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Among these could emerge a new class of companies that join the 13-figure mega-market-cap club.
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Peloton's management team has revealed its strategy for the long term. ChargePoint, in the high-growth EV sector, is down 50% year to date. If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. If it doesn't, you would only want to have risked a small amount. If you're seeking growth, and have $2,000 of investable cash looking for a home right now, beaten-down names shift the risk/reward more in your favor.
The Motley Fool

This Cathie Wood Stock Looks Unstoppable

Square enjoys significant competitive advantages in the payments industry. Its opportunities among buyers and sellers alike are massive. A key acquisition gives it even more growth opportunities. There's a new luminary on Wall Street, and her name is Cathie Wood. The rockstar stock picker's Ark Innovation ETF skyrocketed 149% in...
Street.Com

Cathie Wood's Ark Snaps Up Coinbase, Robinhood

Ark's ETFs also buy streaming platform Roku, real estate services provider Zillow and Zoom Video, as prices fell Monday. Cathie Wood, the renowned chieftain of money manager Ark Investment, is well known for increasing positions when her favorite stocks go down. And that’s what she did Monday, snapping up cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
