Fresno, CA

Former Fresno attorney, church leader sentenced for molesting children

 9 days ago

A former Fresno estate planning attorney is headed to prison for sex crimes against multiple children.

Steven Matlak pleaded guilty to seven felonies last month as part of a plea deal, admitting to crimes against girls as young as five years old.

Prosecutors agreed to a less-than-maximum 40-year sentence mostly to avoid forcing the girls to testify in court about the abuse.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies arrested Matlak twice in 2017, but Monday was the first time the victims' families heard him apologize.

"I lied to you, manipulated situations, and took advantage of free moments to commit my crimes," said the convicted child molester. "My actions were extremely wicked and awful. I'm so sorry I did all of this."

Matlak also said he's struggled with sex addiction since his teens, but his victims' parents didn't accept the explanation.

They said Matlak isn't a sex addict. He's a pedophile.

They say the emotional scars are still obvious on the girls.

One father says his family also had to leave First Presbyterian Church because Matlak held Bible studies at his home for young members.

Matlak will be nearly 80 years old by the time he comes up for parole.

Words of Wisdom
8d ago

Evil lurks behind many insincere smiles of those professing to be servants of God. In actuality, they are wolves in sheep clothing. Parents and children, beware. Do not leave your children alone with anyone.

Beatriz Mejia
8d ago

These are the false profits . They dress as a lamb to get the trust of the congregation and in reality are the wolf who are there to kill the faith of many . Unfortunately when things like this happens many members of that church leave with no return. .

ABC30 Central Valley

No prison time for attack on Armenian protesters

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man will not go to prison for his attack on Armenian protesters who blocked traffic near River Park last year. Jaime Fonseca claimed self-defense and a jury couldn't reach a unanimous decision on whether he committed an assault, so the conviction and punishment came down to a plea deal.
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

