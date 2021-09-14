KCPD locates missing 2-year-old boy
UPDATE | KCPD said just before 10:30 a.m. Ventes had been found and is safe.
PREVIOUS | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 2-year-old boy.
Ventes Bailey was last seen on the 100 block of West 39th Street on Sept. 12, according to the department.
He was last seen wearing a yellow Nike t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.
Bailey is 2-foot-5, weighs 28 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
KCPD said he was believed to be in the company of Ashlea Gray, a 33-year-old woman who is also known as "Pumpkin." She has also been known to go by Ashlea Hardy.
Gray is described as 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds with blond hair.
She is known to frequent area homeless camps, according to police.
KCPD said if anyone has information on Bailey's location to call 911 immediately.
Comments / 0