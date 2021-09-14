CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

KCPD locates missing 2-year-old boy

By Tara Lang
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBi1L_0bvHZcGz00

UPDATE | KCPD said just before 10:30 a.m. Ventes had been found and is safe.

PREVIOUS | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Ventes Bailey was last seen on the 100 block of West 39th Street on Sept. 12, according to the department.

He was last seen wearing a yellow Nike t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Bailey is 2-foot-5, weighs 28 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

KCPD said he was believed to be in the company of Ashlea Gray, a 33-year-old woman who is also known as "Pumpkin." She has also been known to go by Ashlea Hardy.

Gray is described as 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds with blond hair.

She is known to frequent area homeless camps, according to police.

KCPD said if anyone has information on Bailey's location to call 911 immediately.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Basketball
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Police Department#Nike#Ashlea Gray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy