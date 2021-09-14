KCPD locates missing 2-year-old boy

UPDATE | KCPD said just before 10:30 a.m. Ventes had been found and is safe.

PREVIOUS | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Ventes Bailey was last seen on the 100 block of West 39th Street on Sept. 12, according to the department.

He was last seen wearing a yellow Nike t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Bailey is 2-foot-5, weighs 28 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

KCPD said he was believed to be in the company of Ashlea Gray, a 33-year-old woman who is also known as "Pumpkin." She has also been known to go by Ashlea Hardy.

Gray is described as 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds with blond hair.

She is known to frequent area homeless camps, according to police.

KCPD said if anyone has information on Bailey's location to call 911 immediately.

