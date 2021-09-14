CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida A&M football focused on the little things as date with South Florida approaches

By Alison Posey
 9 days ago
It may have been a slow start, but the Florida A&M football team got it done Saturday, beating Fort Valley State and improving to an even 1-1 on the year as they get ready for a big road trip this weekend.

For the Rattlers, it's about becoming more consistent, especially offensively. The Rattler offense didn't get rolling until the second half Saturday, but head coach Willie Simmons said he is proud of his defense for showing up for the second week in a row.

Simmons and the Rattlers are headed to Tampa for a date with FBS South Florida. He said working on the little things is a focus for this program, but he's encouraged by what he's seen defensively from his team and said we still haven't seen the best from this group yet.

"I don't think we've given up 100 yards rushing yet, knock on wood," he said Monday. "We've created turnovers, we've gotten sacks, we've been an opportunistic defense, and been really good on third downs. Those are the formulas for playing winning football. That group is carrying the football team right now, along with special teams until we settle down on offense and settle on the quarterback position and get better there and get more consistent play."

Simmons said as far as a quarterback goes, there is no starter named yet. He said they're putting a game plan together to give whoever that may the best chance to be successful. Saturday's game is set for a 7:00 kick in Tampa.

